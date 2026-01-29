Oshkosh: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $133.8 million. The…

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $133.8 million.

The Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $2.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $2.26 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.

The heavy vehicle manufacturer for the military, emergency and commercial companies posted revenue of $2.69 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.56 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $647 million, or $10.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.42 billion.

Oshkosh expects full-year earnings to be $11.50 per share.

