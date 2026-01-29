Orchid Island: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) on Thursday reported net income…

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) on Thursday reported net income of $103.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Vero Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 19 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $159 million, or $1.24 per share.

