OneWater Marine: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.7 million…

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Buford, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $380.6 million in the period.

OneWater Marine expects full-year earnings in the range of 25 cents to 75 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONEW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONEW

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.