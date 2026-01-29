Olin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Olin Corp. (OLN) on Thursday reported a loss of $85.7 million in…

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Olin Corp. (OLN) on Thursday reported a loss of $85.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Clayton, Missouri-based company said it had a loss of 75 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 58 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 58 cents per share.

The chlor-alkali and ammunition producer’ posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $42.8 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.78 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OLN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OLN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.