Old Second Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $28.8 million.

The Aurora, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 58 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $114.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $95.2 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $80.3 million, or $1.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $339.3 million.

