Old Republic: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) on Thursday reported earnings of $206.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 74 cents per share.

The insurance underwriter posted revenue of $2.39 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.36 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $935.4 million, or $3.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.96 billion.

