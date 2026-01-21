Old National Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Old National Bancorp (ONB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $216.6 million.…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Old National Bancorp (ONB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $216.6 million.

The bank, based in Evansville, Indiana, said it had earnings of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The holding company for Old National Bank posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $698.6 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $706.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $669.3 million, or $1.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.55 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONB

