Nucor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $1.73 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The steel company posted revenue of $7.69 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.68 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.74 billion, or $7.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $32.49 billion.

