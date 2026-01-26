Northwest Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $45.7 million.…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $45.7 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 33 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The holding company for Northwest Savings Bank posted revenue of $240.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $179.9 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $126 million, or 92 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $654.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWBI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.