Northern Technologies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CIRCLE PINES, Minn. (AP) — CIRCLE PINES, Minn. (AP) — Northern Technologies International Corp. (NTIC) on Thursday reported net income of $238,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Circle Pines, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 4 cents per share.

The rust and corrosion prevention company posted revenue of $23.3 million in the period.

