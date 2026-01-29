Norfolk Southern: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $644 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $644 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were $3.22 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.78 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.97 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.87 billion, or $12.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.18 billion.

