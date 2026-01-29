Nokia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Nokia Corp. (NOK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $631 million. The…

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Nokia Corp. (NOK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $631 million.

The Espoo, Finland-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The technology company posted revenue of $7.13 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.95 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $736.4 million, or 13 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $22.5 billion.

