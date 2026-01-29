NewtekOne: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.5 million.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of 65 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The provider of financial and business services to small-and medium-sized business posted revenue of $100.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $73.3 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $58.2 million, or $2.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $284.8 million.

