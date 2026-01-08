Neogen: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Neogen Corp. (NEOG) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.9 million in…

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Neogen Corp. (NEOG) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lansing, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The maker of medical testing kits posted revenue of $224.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $209.7 million.

Neogen expects full-year revenue in the range of $845 million to $855 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEOG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.