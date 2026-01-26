NBT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $55.5…

The Norwich, New York-based bank said it had earnings of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.05 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $238.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $185.7 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $181.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $169.2 million, or $3.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $699.5 million.

