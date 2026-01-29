Nasdaq: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $519 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $519 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The exchange operator posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.39 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.37 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.79 billion, or $3.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.25 billion.

