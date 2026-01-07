MSC Industrial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income…

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $51.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The distributor of industrial tools and supplies posted revenue of $965.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $964.5 million.

