Moog: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (AP) — EAST AURORA, N.Y. (AP) — Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $78.9 million.

The East Aurora, New York-based company said it had net income of $2.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.63 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.24 per share.

The aerospace contractor posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period.

Moog expects full-year earnings to be $10.20 per share, with revenue expected to be $4.3 billion.

