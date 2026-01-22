Mobileye: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JERUSALEM (AP) — JERUSALEM (AP) — Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) on Thursday reported a loss of $127 million in its…

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) on Thursday reported a loss of $127 million in its fourth quarter.

The Jerusalem-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The maker of driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies posted revenue of $446 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $439.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $392 million, or 48 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.89 billion.

Mobileye expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $1.98 billion.

