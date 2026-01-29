Minerals Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $37.1…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $37.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.19. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.27 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The maker of mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products posted revenue of $519.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $18.4 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.07 billion.

