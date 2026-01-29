MaxLinear: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.9 million in…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 19 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $136.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $135 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $136.7 million, or $1.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $467.6 million.

