MasterCard: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 29, 2026, 8:16 AM

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MasterCard Inc. (MA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.06 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had net income of $4.52. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and investment costs, came to $4.76 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.20 per share.

The processor of debit and credit card payments posted revenue of $8.81 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.74 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.97 billion, or $16.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $32.79 billion.

