Marsh: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Marsh (MRSH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $821 million. The New…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Marsh (MRSH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $821 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.68 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.12 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

The global professional services firm providing strategy, risk and people solutions posted revenue of $6.6 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.52 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.16 billion, or $8.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.98 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRSH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.