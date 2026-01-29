MarineMax: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.9 million in…

OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Oldsmar, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The recreational boat dealer posted revenue of $505.2 million in the period.

MarineMax expects full-year earnings in the range of 40 cents to 95 cents per share.

