Manpower: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $30.2 million. On a per-share…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $30.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $4.71 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.61 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $13.3 million, or 29 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $17.96 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.