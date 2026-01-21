MakeMyTrip: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GURGAON, India (AP) — GURGAON, India (AP) — MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.2 million in…

GURGAON, India (AP) — GURGAON, India (AP) — MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Gurgaon, India-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 52 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $295.7 million in the period.

