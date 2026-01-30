LyondellBasell: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported a loss of $142 million in its fourth…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported a loss of $142 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The oil refiner and chemical company posted revenue of $7.09 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.98 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $745 million, or $2.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $30.15 billion.

