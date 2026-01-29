Lockheed: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.34 billion.…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.34 billion.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $5.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $7.43 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.24 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $20.32 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.83 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.02 billion, or $21.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $75.05 billion.

