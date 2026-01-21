Live Oak Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $46.2…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $46.2 million.

The Wilmington, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 95 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $289.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $172.9 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $105.9 million, or $2.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $577.8 million.

