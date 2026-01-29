LCNB: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LCNB Corp. (LCNB) on Thursday reported net income of $5.7 million in…

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LCNB Corp. (LCNB) on Thursday reported net income of $5.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lebanon, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 40 cents per share.

The holding company for LCNB National Bank posted revenue of $30.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $23.9 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.1 million, or $1.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $92 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LCNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LCNB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.