Lazard: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $49.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $906.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $892.1 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $810.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $236.8 million, or $2.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.03 billion.

