Lake Shore Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (AP) — DUNKIRK, N.Y. (AP) — Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dunkirk, New York-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share.

The holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank posted revenue of $10.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.3 million, or 97 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $27.8 million.

