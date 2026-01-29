L3Harris: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $300…

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $300 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melbourne, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.59. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.86 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.76 per share.

The technology and communications company posted revenue of $5.65 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.8 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.61 billion, or $8.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $21.87 billion.

L3Harris expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.30 to $11.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $23 billion to $23.5 billion.

