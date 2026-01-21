Knight-Swift: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.8 million in…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.9 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $65.9 million, or 41 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $7.47 billion.

Knight-Swift expects full-year earnings in the range of 28 cents to 32 cents per share.

