KLA: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — KLA Corporation (KLAC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.15 billion.…

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — KLA Corporation (KLAC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.15 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Milpitas, California-based company said it had profit of $8.68. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $8.85 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.82 per share.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors posted revenue of $3.3 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.26 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, KLA expects its per-share earnings to range from $8.30 to $9.86.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.2 billion to $3.5 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KLAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KLAC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.