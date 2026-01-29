Kirby: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kirby Corp. (KEX) on Thursday reported net income of $91.8 million in its fourth…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kirby Corp. (KEX) on Thursday reported net income of $91.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.68.

The barge operator posted revenue of $851.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $354.6 million, or $6.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.36 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KEX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.