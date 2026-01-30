Integrated Electrical Services: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Integrated Electrical Services Inc. (IESC) on Friday reported net income…

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Integrated Electrical Services Inc. (IESC) on Friday reported net income of $91 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had profit of $4.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.71 per share.

The communications and technology company posted revenue of $871 million in the period.

