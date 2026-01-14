Infosys: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BANGALORE, India (AP) — BANGALORE, India (AP) — Infosys Limited (INFY) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $747 million.…

BANGALORE, India (AP) — BANGALORE, India (AP) — Infosys Limited (INFY) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $747 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bangalore, India-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The business consulting services provider posted revenue of $5.1 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.08 billion.

