Imperial Oil: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) on Friday reported earnings of $352.9 million in…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) on Friday reported earnings of $352.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.41 per share.

The oil and gas and petroleum products company posted revenue of $8.09 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.43 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.34 billion, or $4.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $33.69 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.