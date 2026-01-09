Hurco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hurco Cos. (HURC) on Friday reported a loss of $3 million in its fiscal…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hurco Cos. (HURC) on Friday reported a loss of $3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents.

The manufacturer of computerized machine tools for the metal cutting industry posted revenue of $45.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $15.1 million, or $2.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $178.6 million.

