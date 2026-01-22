Huntington Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $519…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $519 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The regional bank holding company posted revenue of $3.25 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.19 billion, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.2 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.21 billion, or $1.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.23 billion.

