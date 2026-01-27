How to Find the Best Independent Living Community Near You: A Checklist

Independent living facilities, also sometimes called retirement communities, active adult communities or 55-plus communities, can be an excellent option for…

Independent living facilities, also sometimes called retirement communities, active adult communities or 55-plus communities, can be an excellent option for older adults who want certain amenities and benefits but are still able to care for themselves.

These communities primarily focus on serving the social needs of residents, notes Dr. Michael Tehrani, a geriatric physician and founder and CEO of MedWell Medical in Long Beach, California.

But they’re also great for seniors who want to downsize their homes, pass off the burden of property maintenance to someone else and live in a community that caters to their interests.

While these communities focus on supporting an active, engaged lifestyle, finding just the right one for your needs may take some time; each community has its own vibe, and amenities, costs and benefits vary widely depending on the community.

Read on for what to look for in an independent living community, how to determine whether a specific community can serve your needs and what questions to ask as you consider your options.

Finding the Best Independent Living Facility for You Takes Time: Start Early

Because there are so many factors to consider, and since this may be your first foray into the senior living space, it’s a good idea to start your search early, before a health crisis or life change forces action.

Starting early also gives you a chance to do strategic financial planning and get on a waitlist if needed at your top-choice facility.

It helps to have a plan. Use our checklist to learn how to find the best independent living community for you.

Our 11-Step Checklist for Finding the Best Independent Living Options

This independent living checklist can help you evaluate and compare different independent living facilities. It covers key aspects, including amenities, location, staff qualifications and resident reviews. Consider the following questions to find the best independent living community for your needs:

1. What kind of place might I like?

2. What are my care needs?

3. What’s my budget?

4. Which communities can meet my preferences, needs and budget?

5. What are these communities like in person?

6. What’s the staffing situation?

7. What types of units are available?

8. How much will it cost, and what’s included in those fees?

9. What activities and enrichment opportunities are on offer?

10. Are transportation options available?

11. What safety, hygiene and emergency protocols are in place?

1. What Kind Of Place Might I Like?

Think about where you want to live and what size community might be best for you, keeping in mind there are a wide range of types and options available.

For example, Tehrani says some of these communities can be reminiscent of “living in a frat house when back in college,” while others are like “living in a hotel long term.” Still others feel like an any other apartment building but where you know all your neighbors.

Location

A key concern is location. Consider whether the community is located near friends or loved ones and whether it’s close to basic services such as:

— Medical offices or a hospital

— Grocery stores and other retail outlets

— Entertainment

— Fitness and wellness options, such as a gym, pool or tennis courts

Size

Also think about what you’d prefer in terms of size. Some communities may house hundreds of residents, while others cater to much smaller groups. Consider whether you’d prefer some anonymity in a larger community or want to know all of your neighbors well.

2. What Are My Care Needs?

Think about your care needs now and what might be coming later. Health care needs can change quickly, and independent living communities typically don’t offer ongoing medical support.

Services and next-level care

Residents in independent living facilities may have some basic health care needs but usually don’t need daily care or help with activities of daily living, such as bathing, dressing and using the toilet. If you have such needs, an independent living community is probably not going to provide enough support.

However, there’s some evidence that any type of senior living situation could boost your longevity. According to a 2024 study from the University of Chicago, older adults who live in senior housing communities live longer, receive more home health services and benefit from greater rehabilitation and preventive care than those who do not.

Health care needs

If you don’t currently have any serious medical issues, an independent living community is likely a good choice. But, it’s important to have a plan in mind for how you’ll address increasing care needs as you age.

“Most people will need support to age well wherever they call home, even if it seems far in the future,” says Lauren Dunning, senior director of Future of Aging at the Milken Institute, a nonpartisan think tank based in Santa Monica, California. “It’s critical to plan for this.”

Take an honest assessment of your current health care needs and what you see coming down the pike. Most independent living communities don’t have medical services on-site, but many are located near medical offices or a hospital that can provide care as needed.

Senior living options that offer more intensive care than independent living include:

— A home health aide to assist you if you’re aging in place

— An assisted living community

— A rehab facility (if your care needs are related to an acute issue, such as recovering from surgery)

— A nursing home if you need constant care

3. What’s My Budget?

It’s no secret that senior living options can be very expensive, but independent living typically costs less than other options that offer more hands-on care and support, such as assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

All the same, you’ll need to consider your finances and whether you can afford to move into an independent living community.

“Traditional (fee-for-services) Medicare does not generally cover services and supports delivered in the home, even if that home is a senior living facility,” Dunning notes.

That means that even if you have Medicare, the federal health insurance program designed for adults over age 65 and some younger people with qualifying disabilities, it can’t help with the costs of senior living, including independent living communities.

What’s more, because independent living facilities typically cater to adults age 55 and up, many residents are still working. If you’re retired, consider whether you’ve saved enough to cover your costs.

Questions to ask yourself:

— Will you be relying on a pension or Social Security income to pay for your day-to-day expenses?

— Will you be relying on the proceeds of the sale of your home or other property to cover the rent and other fees that typically come with independent living?

— Will you be able to use another financial instrument, such as an annuity or other investment, to cover your expenses?

Talking with a financial advisor can be a smart move to ensure your finances are in order and you can afford this next stage of life.

4. Which Communities Can Meet My Preferences, Needs and Budget?

Once you’ve determined your preferences, needs and budget, it’s time to start looking for facilities that match those criteria.

A good place to start is with U.S. News’ Best Independent Living Communities rating. This listing is searchable by location and provides insight into communities that might be good options for further research and investigation.

It’s going to take some effort to build an initial list and then narrow it down to a shortlist. Once you’ve done that, continue your research, and make sure to look into facility policies that could affect your needs.

5. What Are These Communities Like In Person?

Certainly, it’s great to read all the marketing materials, listen to others’ reviews and conduct other research, but there’s simply there’s no replacing a tour to experience the vibe of the place. Taking a tour and visiting a few times will give you a firsthand look at the facilities and allow you to meet the staff and observe the overall environment.

Many experts recommend visiting six communities to get a feel for their differences and to help find the best one for your needs.

Some communities also let potential residents come and stay for a few days to try it out and see if there’s a fit. Take advantage of such opportunities to ensure you feel comfortable in the space that could become your next home.

6. What’s the Staffing Situation?

While visiting, Tehrani recommends asking the staff lots of questions. And be sure to ask about the staff-to-resident ratio. Many senior living communities experience high turnover rates, and this can be a marker of quality; a lower turnover rate could mean staff members are happier, which could indicate that management is doing a good job for both workers and residents.

You should also ask about the average tenure of residents. Because independent living communities are typically restricted by age — some permit residents age 55 and older, while others don’t allow entry until age 62 or 65 — the average duration of stay can be hard to nail down.

For a high-quality community that offers valuable benefits and amenities, look for average stays counted in years rather than months.

7. What Types of Units Are Available?

Many independent living communities are structured as neighborhoods with cottages or small, single-family homes, while others are designed as condo buildings where all residents live in the same structure. Some communities offer a mix of options and styles, from townhomes to apartments and more.

No matter which options are available at the community you’re considering, ask to see floor plans and find out whether the units are furnished. Some require you to bring your own furniture.

When you tour the options, pay attention to what feels comfortable and consider:

— Are the spaces too small?

— How much space can you afford?

— What will you have to get rid of to downsize enough to move in?

8. How Much Will It Cost, and What’s Included in Those Fees?

Independent living communities tend to cost less than many other senior living options, but they can still be pricey. Estimates for monthly costs at independent living and retirement communities typically range from $3,000 to $4,000, but some can cost significantly more. These costs can be influenced by several factors:

— Location of the community

— Size of the living space

— Amenities

The monthly fee typically includes rent on the living space. Some communities may include other costs in their monthly total, such as utilities, some meals, home maintenance, landscaping, activities and amenities.

Getting a clear picture of all the costs and/or fees you’ll be responsible for once you sign a contract is key to finding the right community. Consider whether you can afford to pay the fees and whether those costs fit into your overall financial plan.

Talk with the finance manager at the community to be sure you understand all your obligations, any potential hidden fees and whether they will negotiate fees or payment plan options with you.

You may also want to speak with a financial advisor or an attorney who has expertise in senior living to be sure the contract is fair and reasonable.

9. What Activities and Enrichment Opportunities Are Offered?

One of the most important ways that an independent living community can support a senior’s well-being is by providing activities and facilitating connection to other seniors to alleviate isolation and loneliness.

Some independent living communities excel in offering socialization opportunities to residents that might be hard to duplicate outside of that community. For example, some independent living communities might offer classes and college courses so residents can pursue lifelong learning. Other communities center their offerings around a particular hobby or interest, such as music, aviation, art or pickleball. There’s a vast number of options, and each community has its own mix.

When touring a facility, ask if you can sit in on activities that interest you so you can get a feel for how the community fosters engagement and to see whether residents are enjoying their time there.

Also consider whether your spiritual needs can be met by the community. If you practice a religion:

— Is there a church, temple or other house of worship on-site or nearby that you can visit on your own?

— Is there a staff member, such as a chaplain, who can help you with spiritual needs?

10. Are Transportation Options Available?

Getting around the community and being able to head off campus to visit loved ones, go shopping or go to the doctor is an important logistical concern.

Questions to ask about transportation include:

— Does the community provide transportation services to residents? If so, do these cost extra and, if so, how much? How do you arrange a ride?

— Will you need your own car or other means of transportation?

— Can you have your own car? If so, what’s the parking situation, and does a parking space cost extra?

Depending on your needs, transportation costs can add up quickly and could change the calculus on whether you can afford a particular community.

11. What Safety, Hygiene and Emergency Protocols Are in Place?

Ask staff at the community how they keep residents safe. Many communities have gates, security cameras and staff who keep an eye on safety. But ask about specific safety protocols, such as property monitoring or locks. And if you’ll be living in an apartment building or other communal setting, ask about the community’s hygiene and infection control protocols.

Also ask staff or contact a local government representative to find out what you need to know in case of emergency or evacuation. Questions to ask include:

— How do you get out of your house if there’s an evacuation order?

— Where do you go if there’s a fire or other emergency in the home?

— What happens during a power outage?

— How are staff trained to assist residents in an emergency?

— What other resources are available to support you in case of emergency?

What Do I Do When I’ve Completed This Checklist?

Hopefully, by the time you’ve gotten through this checklist, you’ll have one or two front-runner communities you’re considering joining. At that point, it’s time to take a look at the contract

terms for moving in. Consider a few additional details:

— Will I be renting or purchasing a living space?

— What is the fine print on rights and responsibilities outlined in the contract?

— Do I need to have a financial advisor and/or lawyer review these documents before I make a decision?

Also consider any factors you may have overlooked and whether you want to discuss the decision with family or friends. Think about:

— How far away will I be moving, and do I need to change doctors?

— How will my family members feel about this move, and is there anyone whose opinion I need to gauge first?

— Am I comfortable leaving my current community behind and setting up someplace new?

When you’ve worked through those details, it’s time to select the winning community and start packing. You may well need to downsize and get rid of some belongings, so give yourself plenty of time to go through that process.

