How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 1/29/2026

A day of dramatic swings on Wall Street, including the worst day for Microsoft in years, finished with only relatively modest moves.

The S&P 500 edged down by 0.1% Thursday after flirting with its record high in the morning and falling by as much as 1.5% in the midday hours. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.7%.

Microsoft tumbled following its profit report, but a big gain for Meta Platforms helped to nearly offset it. Oil prices rose, while Treasury yields edged lower in the bond market.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 9.02 points, or 0.1%, to 6,969.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.96 points, or 0.1%, to 49,071.56.

The Nasdaq composite fell 172.33 points, or 0.7%, to 23,685.12.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 1.23 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,654.78.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 53.40 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is down 27.15 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 183.88 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 14.39 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 123.51 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is up 1,008.27 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 443.13 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 172.87 points, or 7%.

