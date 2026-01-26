How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 1/26/2026

U.S. stock indexes ticked higher, while other markets made louder moves, including another record-breaking rush for the price of gold.…

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Monday and won back its losses from last week’s dip. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.4%.

Baker Hughes helped lead the way after the energy technology company delivered a stronger profit report than analysts expected.

Gold’s price briefly topped $5,100 per ounce for the first time, and silver surged even more.

The U.S. dollar’s value slid again versus other currencies, particularly the Japanese yen.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 34.62 points, or 0.5%, to 6,950.23.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 313.69 points, or 0.6%, to 49,412.40.

The Nasdaq composite rose 100.11 points, or 0.4%, to 23,601.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 9.49 points, or 0.4%, to 2,659.67.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 104.73 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 1,349.11 points, or 2.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 359.37 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 177.77 points, or 7.2%.

