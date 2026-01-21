Horizon Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $26.9 million.

The Michigan City, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 53 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $100.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $74.9 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $150.5 million, or $3.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $272.2 million.

