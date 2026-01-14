Home BancShares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Home BancShares Inc. (HOMB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $118.2 million.…

Home BancShares Inc. (HOMB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $118.2 million.

The Conway, Arkansas-based bank said it had earnings of 60 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $374.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $282.1 million, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $270.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $475.4 million, or $2.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.09 billion.

