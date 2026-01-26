Home Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $11.4 million.…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $11.4 million.

The Lafayette, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.46 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $52.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $38 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46.1 million, or $5.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $148.7 million.

