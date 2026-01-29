Hologic: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Hologic Inc. (HOLX) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $179.1 million.…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Hologic Inc. (HOLX) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $179.1 million.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

