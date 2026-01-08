Helen of Troy: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) on Thursday reported a loss of $84.1…

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $3.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were $1.71 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The personal and household products company posted revenue of $512.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $505.4 million.

Helen of Troy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion.

