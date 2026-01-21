Greene County: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $10.3 million…

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $10.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Catskill, New York-based company said it had profit of 60 cents.

The bank posted revenue of $36.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $22.2 million.

